Vertical farms inside restaurants? How hydroponics is creating a natural farming future — indoors

Based on cultivation techniques that do not require the use of soil and which generally have an excellent application even in much smaller spaces, hydroponics creates a more favourable environment for the growth of plants.

The secret lies in the use of water and nutrients like the classic NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium), but also calcium, magnesium and sulfur. “Crops find the nutrients that will support the plant’s roots directly in the water,” explains Pedro Brito, Sales Manager at Tregren, an interior gardening store. “In our case we use coconut pods.”

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter. SIGN UP

“One of the latest projects we worked on is a vertical farm inside a restaurant,” Stefano Sergiani, Technical Manager of Hydroinvent Group, tells us. “This way, customers see on the wall the growth phase of the same food that they eventually find on the plate. This specific type of cultivation takes up very little space in proportion to the final product and can grow at a height of 3-5m.”

These kind of projects raise the quality of the environments, making them greener and more pleasant, and transform them into a sort of educational center where it is possible witness the crops’ growth process.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.