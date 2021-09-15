glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Viewpoint: ‘Digital version of snake-oil salesmen’ — Vaccine hesitant ‘Frontline Doctors’ group charging up to $700 for inexpensive ivermectin treatments

| | September 15, 2021
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
img x landscape
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

Over the past three months, a TIME investigation found, hundreds of AFLD [America’s Frontline Doctors] customers and donors have accused the group of touting a service promising prescriptions for ivermectin, which medical authorities say should not be taken to treat or prevent COVID-19, and failing to deliver after a fee had been paid.

Some customers described being charged for consultations that did not happen. Others said they were connected to digital pharmacies that quoted excessive prices of up to $700 for the cheap medication. In more than 3,000 messages reviewed by TIME, dozens of people described their or their family members’ COVID-19 symptoms worsening while they waited for an unproven “wonder drug” that didn’t arrive.

The group’s profile has soared amid the rise of employer-imposed COVID-19 mandates and the emergence of ivermectin as an alternative treatment of choice for the broader anti-vaccine community. AFLD’s Telegram channels have rapidly grown to more than 160,000 users.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

“They’re the 21st century, digital version of snake-oil salesmen,” says Irwin Redlener, a physician who directs the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University. “And in the case of ivermectin, it’s extremely dangerous.”

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

Related article:  Delta variant tricks: Will the coronavirus continue to outsmart attempts to contain it?
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Featured

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Does glyphosate (aka RoundUp) cause cause cancer? 18 of 19 global regulatory and chemical oversight agencies say 'no' while one presents equivocal data

Infographic: Does glyphosate (aka RoundUp) cause cause cancer? 18 of 19 global regulatory and chemical oversight agencies say ‘no’ while one presents equivocal data

Glyphosate weedkiller, once marketed exclusively under the name RoundUp by its originator Monsanto, is the world's most popular herbicide, used ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

medical tests x

Why are there no long-term GMO safety studies or studies on humans?

Critics of crop biotechnology have ...
Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

First introduced in 1995, neonicotinoids ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
glp menu logo outlined

Get news on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.

Sign Up