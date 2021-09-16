GLP Podcast: End climate ‘alarmism’; FDA vs kratom; Is ‘GMO’ ice cream dangerous? Nope

H

uman-caused climate is occurring, but the science community may be amplifying the public’s skepticism with failed “alarmist” predictions. Is kratom a safe, pain-relieving supplement or a potentially harmful drug in need of FDA regulation? Organic-food activists say ice cream made with lab-grown dairy proteins is a dangerous “GMO” that could put lives at risk. Fortunately for ice cream lovers, there’s no evidence behind that assertion.

Join geneticist Kevin Folta and GLP contributor Cameron English on this episode of Science Facts and Fallacies as they break down these latest news stories:

While there’s no denying the reality of climate change, predictions about the rapid rate of warming the world will experience have grown a little too alarming. As Science reported in July