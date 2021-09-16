GLP Podcast: End climate ‘alarmism’; FDA vs kratom; Is ‘GMO’ ice cream dangerous? Nope

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Join geneticist Kevin Folta and GLP contributor Cameron English on this episode of Science Facts and Fallacies as they break down these latest news stories:
Many of the world’s leading [climate] models are now projecting warming rates that most scientists, including the modelmakers themselves, believe are implausibly fast. In advance of the [2021] U.N. report, scientists have scrambled to understand what went wrong and how to turn the models, which in other respects are more powerful and trustworthy than their predecessors, into useful guidance for policymakers.
In light of this information, some commentators argue that it’s time to put climate predictions on hold, because failed forecasts have provided ample fodder for skeptics seeking to undermine the public’s trust in otherwise well-established science. Is there a middle ground between predicting disaster and communicating the reality of climate change?
- Should we aim for harm reduction or absolute safety? Herbal supplement Kratom puts FDA risk calibration to the test
With the help of genetic engineering, scientists can now mass produce dairy proteins in the laboratory, instead of acquiring them directly from cow’s milk. This innovation has organic-food activists up in arms; they allege that ice cream made from these proteins is deceptively marketed and poses a risk to consumers with dairy allergies. However, a careful look at the evidence indicates that these concerns are unjustified.
Kevin M. Folta is a professor in the Horticultural Sciences Department at the University of Florida. Follow Professor Folta on Twitter @kevinfolta
Cameron J. English is the director of bio-sciences at the American Council on Science and Health. Visit his website and follow ACSH on Twitter @ACSHorg