GLP Podcast: End climate ‘alarmism’; FDA vs kratom; Is ‘GMO’ ice cream dangerous? Nope

, | September 16, 2021
Human-caused climate is occurring, but the science community may be amplifying the public’s skepticism with failed “alarmist” predictions. Is kratom a safe, pain-relieving supplement or a potentially harmful drug in need of FDA regulation? Organic-food activists say ice cream made with lab-grown dairy proteins is a dangerous “GMO” that could put lives at risk. Fortunately for ice cream lovers, there’s no evidence behind that assertion.

Join geneticist Kevin Folta and GLP contributor Cameron English on this episode of Science Facts and Fallacies as they break down these latest news stories:

While there’s no denying the reality of climate change, predictions about the rapid rate of warming the world will experience have grown a little too alarming. As Science reported in July:
Many of the world’s leading [climate] models are now projecting warming rates that most scientists, including the modelmakers themselves, believe are implausibly fast. In advance of the [2021] U.N. report, scientists have scrambled to understand what went wrong and how to turn the models, which in other respects are more powerful and trustworthy than their predecessors, into useful guidance for policymakers.

In light of this information, some commentators argue that it’s time to put climate predictions on hold, because failed forecasts have provided ample fodder for skeptics seeking to undermine the public’s trust in otherwise well-established science. Is there a middle ground between predicting disaster and communicating the reality of climate change?

The herbal extract Kratom is used for everything from mood enhancement to pain relief. While many swear by its therapeutic efficacy, drug regulators like the FDA are suspicious of the supplement’s opioid-like effects, and may begin restricting its use the way they do with similar substances. What does the evidence tell us about Kratom’s safety profile? Is the FDA acting in the interest of public health, or just being overzealous?
With the help of genetic engineering, scientists can now mass produce dairy proteins in the laboratory, instead of acquiring them directly from cow’s milk. This innovation has organic-food activists up in arms; they allege that ice cream made from these proteins is deceptively marketed and poses a risk to consumers with dairy allergies. However, a careful look at the evidence indicates that these concerns are unjustified.

Recommended Twitter follows: @BigFearsInc and @steak_umm

Kevin M. Folta is a professor in the Horticultural Sciences Department at the University of Florida. Follow Professor Folta on Twitter @kevinfolta

Cameron J. English is the director of bio-sciences at the American Council on Science and Health. Visit his website and follow ACSH on Twitter @ACSHorg

The GLP featured this article to reflect the diversity of news, opinion and analysis. The viewpoint is the author’s own. The GLP’s goal is to stimulate constructive discourse on challenging science issues.

