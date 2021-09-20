What if you never had to say goodbye to your best four-legged friend? That’s right, now you can clone your dog, as long as you can spare anywhere between $50,000 and 100,000. It’s legal in the US as well as countries like China or South Korea, where one chihuahua has been copied an outstanding 49 times.
Video: The story of ‘Miracle Millie’, the chihuahua cloned 49 times — and how to (expensively) extend the life of your pet
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.
