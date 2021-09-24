glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country's regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Analysis: Dr. Bronner’s Soaps, longtime ally of Organic Consumers Association, now targeted by “all natural” advocates for offering employees $1,000 vaccine incentive

| | September 24, 2021
Emanuel Bronner, Dr. Bronner's founder. Credit: Dr. Bronner's/Twitter
Emanuel Bronner, Dr. Bronner's founder. Credit: Dr. Bronner's/Twitter
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

Like every U.S. business with in-person employees, activist-oriented soap brand Dr. Bronner’s has been grappling with how to keep Covid-19 out of its facilities as the country’s case numbers climb and vaccine hesitancy remains high.

Known for its out-of-the-box thinking, the company came up with a novel approach: offer $1,000 to every employee that gets a Covid-19 vaccine. With 60% of its 300 employees vaccinated, the rationale was that the incentive would help to bring the rate up without making anyone feel forced. 

But that didn’t prevent Dr. Bronner’s from incurring the wrath of online anti-vaccine crusaders. After its new initiative was reported by NPR and announced on its social channels last week, the brand received online praise, but also fielded a barrage of angry comments. As of August 24, it had over 9,500 likes and 5,900 comments on its Instagram announcement, with many commenters from the wellness world — including influencers, holistic coaches, essential oil sellers and juicing enthusiasts — attacking the policy and calling for boycotts.

“It’s important, because we’re such a leader in the natural space, to show, ‘Listen, you can be a really natural company and still take a scientific stand on this and actually show that,’” [said President Michael Bronner.] 

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

