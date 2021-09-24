Analysis: Dr. Bronner’s Soaps, longtime ally of Organic Consumers Association, now targeted by “all natural” advocates for offering employees $1,000 vaccine incentive

Like every U.S. business with in-person employees, activist-oriented soap brand Dr. Bronner’s has been grappling with how to keep Covid-19 out of its facilities as the country’s case numbers climb and vaccine hesitancy remains high.

Known for its out-of-the-box thinking, the company came up with a novel approach: offer $1,000 to every employee that gets a Covid-19 vaccine. With 60% of its 300 employees vaccinated, the rationale was that the incentive would help to bring the rate up without making anyone feel forced.

…

But that didn’t prevent Dr. Bronner’s from incurring the wrath of online anti-vaccine crusaders. After its new initiative was reported by NPR and announced on its social channels last week, the brand received online praise, but also fielded a barrage of angry comments. As of August 24, it had over 9,500 likes and 5,900 comments on its Instagram announcement, with many commenters from the wellness world — including influencers, holistic coaches, essential oil sellers and juicing enthusiasts — attacking the policy and calling for boycotts.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter. SIGN UP

“It’s important, because we’re such a leader in the natural space, to show, ‘Listen, you can be a really natural company and still take a scientific stand on this and actually show that,’” [said President Michael Bronner.]

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.