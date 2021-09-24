How do religious COVID vaccine exemptions work — and how do you prevent people from abusing them?

The idea of a religious exemption as a concept has a long and complicated history in the U.S., but it has rarely, and possibly never, come up against something as massive and urgent as the coronavirus pandemic. The reality is that religion is a powerful thing to wield, but it’s not necessarily a magic bullet.

So when and where do exemptions work? The easiest answer is: wherever someone wants to offer one, given that it’s not clear anyone actually has to.

…

But there’s another big legal question surrounding these claims: how to police them. Some courts have indicated that they would be more lenient with sincere religious objections. Others say it’s wrong for a court to decide what beliefs are sincere.

While it seems that disingenuous anti-vaxxers may have the upper hand as things stand, [law professor Dorit Rubinstein] Reiss has another solution: get rid of religious exemptions and offer exemptions instead to anyone who wants one for any reason—but make them hard to get.

Already, the military plans to have active-duty military members take mandatory counseling to learn about the vaccine and discuss ways their assignments and travel may be negatively affected by their refusal. This same philosophy could be applied elsewhere.

