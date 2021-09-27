glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

‘Sweeping genetic differences under the rug does not make inequality go away’: Genes found to significantly influence educational achievements

| | September 27, 2021
Credit: Phil Walter/Getty Images
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

Kathryn Paige Harden argues how far we go in formal education – and the huge knock-on effects that has on our income, employment and health – is in part down to our genes. Harden is a professor of psychology at the University of Texas at Austin.

[Harden:] When asked to estimate how much genes influence intelligence, people’s answers are not zero. I’m trying to help them make sense of that information in a socially responsible way. If you care about social equality, what do you do with information about genetics?

[Harden:] Historically, genetics has been misused. But [eugenics] is literally the opposite of what I’m advocating. The core idea of eugenics is that there is a hierarchy of people who are inferior or superior that is rooted in biology and that inequalities are justified on that basis. 

Mine is an anti-eugenics approach seeking to use our knowledge of genetic science to build policies and social interventions that create more social equality.

Sweeping genetic differences between people under the rug does not make the genome, as a systemic force causing inequality, go away. That genetic and environmental factors are braided together at every level is simply a description of reality.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

Related article:  Video: CRISPR pioneer Jennifer Doudna explains Cas-9 gene editing
