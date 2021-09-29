glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Horses originated in North America but went extinct there. New DNA trail shows how they survived and thrived in Europe

| | September 29, 2021
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Credit: Jorge Blanco
Credit: Jorge Blanco
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

The first ancient horses lived in forests 55 million years ago, both in Europe and America. At that time they were the size of dogs.

Horses resembling the ones we know today evolved in North America. From there they spread to Asia and Europe.

This migration happened between one million and 800 000 years ago, according to a new genetic study published in the journal Molecular Ecology.

If the ancient horses hadn’t made their way to Eurasia, there probably wouldn’t be any horses today.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

The researchers analysed ancient genetic material. It turns out that horses from Eurasia and North America actually intermingled following the first dispersal.

Related article:  New brain memory model could offer new pathways for Alzheimer's research

This connectivity was possible when the ocean level was low, creating a land bridge where the Bering Strait is today. The land bridge connected Siberia and Alaska.

“We found out that the populations of horses travelled across the land bridge when it existed. But not only that, they intermingled as well. They weren’t totally isolated from each other,” says [researcher Peter] Heintzman.

“This finding indicates that North American and Eurasian horses were basically the same species.”

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here. 

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Featured

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographics: Key charts illustrate split between vaccinated and unvaccinated America

Infographics: Key charts illustrate split between vaccinated and unvaccinated America

Three in 10 American adults remain unvaccinated, according to the latest survey from the KFF. But they’re not a monolith ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

medical tests x

Why are there no long-term GMO safety studies or studies on humans?

Critics of crop biotechnology have ...
Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

First introduced in 1995, neonicotinoids ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
glp menu logo outlined

Get news on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.

Sign Up