GLP Podcast: Don’t fight science denial like this; CO2-sucking GE trees; Organic industry hates hydroponics

new book outlines a method for changing the minds of “science deniers”—and it’s terrible, according to a particularly harsh review. Genetically engineered trees may be a doubly effective climate change solution, because they could boost carbon sequestration while helping to produce more lumber on less land. The organic food industry is on the warpath against hydroponic farming, which it sees as a serious threat to its ideological outlook on sustainable growing.

Join geneticist Kevin Folta and GLP contributor Cameron English on this episode of Science Facts and Fallacies as they break down these latest news stories:

In order to change someone’s mind, you have to sympathize with them, demonstrate that you understand their concerns and take them seriously. How To Talk To A Science Denier, Harvard philosopher Lee McIntyre’s new book, is based on this fundamental lesson of science communication, yet the author fails to apply it as he interacts with people who are skeptical of climate change, GMOs and other established theories and technologies. According to one reviewer, the book is a better example how not to talk to a science denier.

GE trees that suck excess carbon out of the atmosphere and produce more lumber on the same amount of acreage look like a promising weapon in the battle against climate change. But there are some logistical challenges that remain to be solved, and, as always, public opposition poses a potentially serious roadblock to the technology. Can we overcome these difficulties as we work to keep earth’s temperature in check?

Organic agriculture centers around fostering healthy soil. Since hydroponic growing methods require no soil, you may think pro-organic activists would welcome hydroponics with open arms—but you’d be wrong. Seasoned anti-GMO groups like the Center For Food Safety see this burgeoning sector of agriculture as a threat to their ideological understanding of sustainable farming. Why the intense hostility?

Kevin M. Folta is a professor in the Horticultural Sciences Department at the University of Florida. Follow Professor Folta on Twitter @kevinfolta

Cameron J. English is the director of bio-sciences at the American Council on Science and Health. Visit his website and follow ACSH on Twitter @ACSHorg