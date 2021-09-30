GLP Podcast: Don’t fight science denial like this; CO2-sucking GE trees; Organic industry hates hydroponics

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Join geneticist Kevin Folta and GLP contributor Cameron English on this episode of Science Facts and Fallacies as they break down these latest news stories:
- Viewpoint: Hoping to change minds of ‘science deniers’ — from vaccine skeptics to GMOs rejectionists? Don’t use the tactics offered in this patronizing new book
In order to change someone’s mind, you have to sympathize with them, demonstrate that you understand their concerns and take them seriously. How To Talk To A Science Denier, Harvard philosopher Lee McIntyre’s new book, is based on this fundamental lesson of science communication, yet the author fails to apply it as he interacts with people who are skeptical of climate change, GMOs and other established theories and technologies. According to one reviewer, the book is a better example how not to talk to a science denier.
- Genetically engineered trees offer dual sustainability benefits: Carbon sequestration boosts and the ability to grow more trees on less land
GE trees that suck excess carbon out of the atmosphere and produce more lumber on the same amount of acreage look like a promising weapon in the battle against climate change. But there are some logistical challenges that remain to be solved, and, as always, public opposition poses a potentially serious roadblock to the technology. Can we overcome these difficulties as we work to keep earth’s temperature in check?
- Dismissing sizable sustainability benefits, organic industry petitions USDA to block hydroponics from being classified as organic
Organic agriculture centers around fostering healthy soil. Since hydroponic growing methods require no soil, you may think pro-organic activists would welcome hydroponics with open arms—but you’d be wrong. Seasoned anti-GMO groups like the Center For Food Safety see this burgeoning sector of agriculture as a threat to their ideological understanding of sustainable farming. Why the intense hostility?
Kevin M. Folta is a professor in the Horticultural Sciences Department at the University of Florida. Follow Professor Folta on Twitter @kevinfolta
Cameron J. English is the director of bio-sciences at the American Council on Science and Health. Visit his website and follow ACSH on Twitter @ACSHorg