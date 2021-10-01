glp annual report cover

England breaks with the EU, plans to relax restrictions on gene-edited crops and open door to biotechnology-based climate solutions

October 1, 2021
Credit: Scotsman
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

Britain’s farming and environment minister George Eustice announced on [September 29] that regulations related to gene editing in agricultural research would be eased in England following a public consultation.

Rules will now largely be aligned with conventional breeding methods for research and development into plants although scientists will still be required to notify the government of any research trials.

“It is a tool that could help us in order to tackle some of the biggest challenges that we face – around food security, climate change and biodiversity loss,” Eustice said in a statement announcing the relaxation.

The technology has faced the same stringent rules which apply to research that involves genetic modification.

Gene editing is different from genetic modification (GM), as it does not result in the introduction of DNA from other species.

The European Union applies the same rules to both gene editing and genetic modification although the European Commission has launched a review which could open the door to a possible loosening of restrictions for gene edited plants.

The change just applies to England as agriculture is devolved within the United Kingdom and Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland set their own rules.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

