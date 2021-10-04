glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
Genetic advances could make sex unnecessary. Experts weigh on what that fantastical future might be like

Credit: Vice
“What would life be like without sex? In a nutshell, very impersonal and mechanical, to say the least.

SOCIALLY, the family unit, that backbone of society itself, would never have been brought about.

THEOLOGICALLY, both Jewish and Christian faiths would have changed beyond recognition.”

— Jerry Falwell, Chancellor, Liberty University

“If it wasn’t for sex, there would be almost no differences between parents and offspring, and evolutionary change would be very slow. I doubt, for example, if Earth would boast any multicellular life without it.

So without sex there’d be no birds, no whales, no elephants, and no readers of DISCOVER magazine. Not to mention perfume, candlelight dinners.

Hell, the whole thing is just too depressing to think about.”

— James Trefil, Clarence J. Robinson Professor of Physics. George Mason University

Related article:  Shedding light on 'bizarre' 1930s procedure in which doctors injected malaria into human brains

“To be sure of achieving mix-and-match genetics, natural selection would inevitably generate the psychological phenomena we now associate with sexual longing.

Just imagine: A stranger walks into a saloon. A head at the bar turns to observe and gives a low whistle, thinking: Wow! Imagine the E. coli in that beauty’s gut!”

— Joel E. Cohen, Professor of Populations. Rockefeller University

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
