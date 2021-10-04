Genetic advances could make sex unnecessary. Experts weigh on what that fantastical future might be like

“What would life be like without sex? In a nutshell, very impersonal and mechanical, to say the least.

SOCIALLY, the family unit, that backbone of society itself, would never have been brought about.

THEOLOGICALLY, both Jewish and Christian faiths would have changed beyond recognition.”

— Jerry Falwell, Chancellor, Liberty University

“If it wasn’t for sex, there would be almost no differences between parents and offspring, and evolutionary change would be very slow. I doubt, for example, if Earth would boast any multicellular life without it.

So without sex there’d be no birds, no whales, no elephants, and no readers of DISCOVER magazine. Not to mention perfume, candlelight dinners.

Hell, the whole thing is just too depressing to think about.”

— James Trefil, Clarence J. Robinson Professor of Physics. George Mason University

…

“To be sure of achieving mix-and-match genetics, natural selection would inevitably generate the psychological phenomena we now associate with sexual longing.

Just imagine: A stranger walks into a saloon. A head at the bar turns to observe and gives a low whistle, thinking: Wow! Imagine the E. coli in that beauty’s gut!”

— Joel E. Cohen, Professor of Populations. Rockefeller University

