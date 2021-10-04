glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

Tune out the media noise: Vaccine mandates are mostly being embraced — and they’re working

| | October 4, 2021
Credit: Financial Times
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

Apparently some editors have decided it’s just a fine idea to blast out the tidbit that Americans are quitting their jobs in protest of public health measures, then follow up with the essential context that, actually, the resistors are pretty much a blip.

Here’s CNN reporting that 153 employees at Houston Methodist had resigned or were fired rather than accept a shot; only toward the bottom of the story do we learn that the hospital employs around 25,000 people.

Another: “39 Quit Kansas Health System Over Vaccine Mandate: Report,” the Hill informs us in a bit of news aggregation. If you click through to the original Kansas City Star article, you’ll quickly find that amount is less than 1 percent of all staff.

At the risk of jinxing things, it seems like the real story here is that health care workers nationwide are mostly just going along with their employers’ vaccine mandates.

The industry news site Fierce Healthcare has been carefully documenting how these measures have played out at hospitals across the country; in most places, only a handful of employees decided to give up their jobs in order to take a stand against modern medicine.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here. 

Related article:  Delta has disrupted the timeline for corralling COVID. What can we expect now in the months ahead?
