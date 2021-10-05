glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

How the brain reorganizes and rewires after an injury

| October 5, 2021
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Credit: St. Luke's Health
Credit: St. Luke's Health
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

By the middle of the next decade, soldiers will be working with technology so closely that they will seem to be a single system, says Javier Garcia, a neuroscientist at Army Research Laboratory (ARL) in Adelphi, Maryland. To achieve such seamless integration, artificial intelligence agents must understand and predict what humans are doing, then react accordingly. To enable that to happen, Garcia is shooting magnetic pulses into brains.

Those magnetic pulses target a specific part of the brain and mimic stroke damage there. By observing how the brain recovers, Garcia can learn rules that govern how it reroutes information around compromised areas. AI agents that understand those rerouting rules might be able to work around these problems as they arise.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

By comparing how well the subjects did on subsequent runs of [a] tracking task, the researchers could visualize how the brain quickly learned to compensate for the simulated damage. The networks returned to normal in about 15 minutes, the team reported last year in the journal Scientific Reports.

“This shows us the resilience of the brain,” Garcia says. “And maybe it’s something that can be harnessed to maintain or increase the performance of an individual.”

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here. 

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Featured

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: What should pregnant women know about the COVID shot?

Infographic: What should pregnant women know about the COVID shot?

Facing months of conflicting guidance and unanswered questions, it's been hard for pregnant women to decide whether or not to ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

medical tests x

Why are there no long-term GMO safety studies or studies on humans?

Critics of crop biotechnology have ...
Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

First introduced in 1995, neonicotinoids ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
glp menu logo outlined

Get news on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.

Sign Up