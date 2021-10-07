glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

I have a progressive genetic disease. Should I get a test to determine how severe it is?

| | October 7, 2021
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Bethany Meloche with her book, How Should a Body Be? Credit: Bethany Meloche
Bethany Meloche with her book, How Should a Body Be? Credit: Bethany Meloche
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

[Charcot-Marie-Tooth, or] CMT disease runs in my family, and many of my relatives have chosen not to be officially diagnosed. Some have concerns about insurance and privacy, but others just feel like, “What’s the point? Isn’t it better not to know?”

For me? Is it better not to know? Not at all. And maybe not for you either.

I know a man who thought he had CMT for decades but never had a confirmed genetic diagnosis…. Eventually he travelled to see a CMT expert and agreed to undergo formal testing. The tests came back, and the expert told the man that he didn’t have CMT at all! He had another disease that was easily treatable, and could have been treated decades earlier. 

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

Because I know I have CMT1A, I’m ready for it. I’ve made sure I’m in the system. I’m on the email lists, I’m signed up for the Google alerts, and I’m on the patient registry so that I will be notified about clinical trials that I’m eligible for…. Having a progressive disease can be a powerless place to be, but knowledge gives me back some of that power.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Featured

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: What should pregnant women know about the COVID shot?

Infographic: What should pregnant women know about the COVID shot?

Facing months of conflicting guidance and unanswered questions, it's been hard for pregnant women to decide whether or not to ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

medical tests x

Why are there no long-term GMO safety studies or studies on humans?

Critics of crop biotechnology have ...
Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

First introduced in 1995, neonicotinoids ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
glp menu logo outlined

Get news on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.

Sign Up