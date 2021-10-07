glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country's regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

More than half of US children have detectable levels of lead in their blood

| | October 7, 2021
Credit: NPR
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

More than half of children under 6 years old in the U.S. had detectable lead levels in their blood, with exposures much higher from children in communities with pre-1950s housing or with public insurance or high poverty rates, a new study found.

Why it matters: The study, published in the peer-reviewed JAMA Pediatrics on [September 27], is the first known national analysis investigating the “association of lead exposure with individual- and community-level factors.”

The big picture: A blood lead concentration as low as five micrograms per deciliter can affect the long-term cognitive development of children.

What to watch: The Environmental Protection Agency on [September 27] announced it will train contractors working in low-income and other underserved neighborhoods for free on how to rid pre-1970s housing from lead.

  • Lead-based paint and the dust it produces as it wears down remains the predominant source of children’s lead exposure.
  • The Biden administration also proposed this year to remove and replace all lead water pipes across the U.S.

The bottom line: Although lead exposures have significantly decreased since the 1970s after it was removed from gasoline and new paint, harmful exposure persists.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

