More than half of US children have detectable levels of lead in their blood

More than half of children under 6 years old in the U.S. had detectable lead levels in their blood, with exposures much higher from children in communities with pre-1950s housing or with public insurance or high poverty rates, a new study found.

Why it matters: The study, published in the peer-reviewed JAMA Pediatrics on [September 27], is the first known national analysis investigating the “association of lead exposure with individual- and community-level factors.”

The big picture: A blood lead concentration as low as five micrograms per deciliter can affect the long-term cognitive development of children.

What to watch: The Environmental Protection Agency on [September 27] announced it will train contractors working in low-income and other underserved neighborhoods for free on how to rid pre-1970s housing from lead.

Lead-based paint and the dust it produces as it wears down remains the predominant source of children’s lead exposure.

The Biden administration also proposed this year to remove and replace all lead water pipes across the U.S.

The bottom line: Although lead exposures have significantly decreased since the 1970s after it was removed from gasoline and new paint, harmful exposure persists.

