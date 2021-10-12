glp annual report cover

Viewpoint: Why Scotland needs to overcome its ‘hard stance against gene editing’ and embrace drought- and pest-resistant crops

| | October 12, 2021
Credit: Fergus Ewing MSP
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

Scotland is not numb to [climate change-induced] weather challenges, as the past months of undulating weather patterns has shown, and in order to build resilience into our food chains, drought resistant and pest resistant crops could prove to be a lifeline for our nation’s food supply in the years to come.

There are some who view gene editing as unnatural or unethical and worry about the unintended consequences which could result down the line, as well as those who rightfully question who will own, control and benefit from the technology.

These are all questions that need to be explored by the UK Government when it announces how it looks to take gene editing proposals forward.

Scotland’s hard stance against gene editing is going to be a roadblock in the UK Government’s plan and will lead to friction within the UK single market, if it were to become the case that farmers north of the Border weren’t allowed access to the same innovations as their neighbours.

Scottish farmers, many of whom are supporters of gene editing, would be placed at a disadvantage, creating an uneven playing field within the UK.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

