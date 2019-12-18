The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our just-released 2019 Annual Report.

glp logo x minified

Infographic: These blood biomarkers could be critical to diagnosing, treating Alzheimer’s

| | December 18, 2019

alzheimers

Researchers are investigating a host of molecules found in the blood that could reveal pathological processes in the brain. Here are some examples.

infographic alzheimer labels
Image: Lisa Clark/Scientist

Read full, original post: Infographic: Biomarkers in Blood Provide a Window into the Brain

Related article:  Building artificial brains to help us understand our own
The GLP aggregated and excerpted this article to reflect the diversity of news, opinion, and analysis. Click the link above to read the full, original article.

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.

Send this to a friend