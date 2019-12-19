The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our just-released 2019 Annual Report.

glp logo x minified

Video: Neuroscientist Sergiu Pasca on his pioneering efforts to grow brain organoids from stem cells

| | December 19, 2019

sergiu pasca
Image: Sergiu Pasca

When [Stanford University brain researcher Sergiu] Pasca started his own lab at the university in 2014, he continued working on organoids, and in a Nature paper published a few years later, described how tissue resembling the forebrain could model neuron migration during development (545:54–59, 2017). “Most of what we’re doing right now is developing methods to access aspects of human brain development and function that we normally would not have access to, especially everything that is in the second or third trimester or early after birth,” he says.

“Sergiu is incredibly driven and creative,” says Columbia University autism researcher Jeremy Veenstra-Vanderweele, who first met the brain organoid pioneer at a course at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory where Pasca was presenting his research on iPSCs. “His innovations have really changed the approaches that people are able to take using iPSC-based models. Without question, he’s one of the people pushing the field forward.”

Related article:  Brain implants may one day boost our abilities to text, drive, communicate and think

Read full, original post: Innovation in a Dish

The GLP aggregated and excerpted this article to reflect the diversity of news, opinion, and analysis. Click the link above to read the full, original article.

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.

Send this to a friend