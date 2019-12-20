Australia glyphosate-cancer class action lawsuit gets underway

The first directions hearing in a class action against chemical giant Monsanto, over claims commonly used herbicide Roundup causes cancer, have been held in the Federal Court [Dec. 19].

In the US, Monsanto was ordered to pay out hundreds of millions of dollars in damages to four cancer patients, with thousands more plaintiffs awaiting trial.

The lawyers representing the class action allege Monsanto misled consumers by suggesting the active ingredient in Roundup, glyphosate, was safe and did not pose a health risk to humans who followed the company’s product safety directions.

Monsanto has repeatedly argued the science says glyphosate is safe, as do regulators across the world.

LHD Lawyers managing director Matthew Berenger said they would also allege Monsanto breached consumer product safety guarantee provisions in the Australian Consumer Law.

