The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

CRISPR gene editing yields corn resistant to widely used sulfonylurea herbicide, study shows

| January 16, 2020

GetStoredImage
Image: Brent Warren, Kurt Lawton (Corn) Getty Images (DNA rendering)

Researchers from Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences and other institutions reported precise based editing of maize genes using CRISPR-Cas9, leading to development of sulfonylurea herbicide resistance. The results are published in The Crop Journal.

A CRISPR-Cas9 nickase-cytidine deaminase fused with uracil DNA glycosylase inhibitor was used for targeted conversion of cytosine (C) to thymine (T) in two non-allelic acetolactate synthase genes (ZmALS1 and ZmALS2) to generate sulfonylurea herbicide resistant mutants. The results showed that both protoplasts and recovered mutant plants exhibited the activity of the cytosine base editor. Transgene-free edited plant with ZmALS1 mutation or a ZmALS1 and ZmALS2 double mutation were tested for their resistance at a dose of up to 15-fold the recommended limit of sulfonylurea herbicide.

Related article:  3 advantage of editing RNA with CRISPR, including this: It's easier to erase mistakes

Based on the results, the confirmed targeted base editing in maize plants exhibiting herbicide resistance could be a potential technique in precision breeding of maize.

Read full, original article: Crop Biotech Update January 15, 2020

The GLP aggregated and excerpted this article to reflect the diversity of news, opinion, and analysis. Click the link above to read the full, original article.

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.

Send this to a friend