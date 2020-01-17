The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Viewpoint: ‘Archaic’ FDA regulation hinders animal gene-editing innovation

| | January 17, 2020

Pigs Patarapong iStock
CRISPR-edited pigs and other biotech animals are regulated by the FDA

Around the world, countries are experimenting, implementing, and – importantly – properly regulating gene editing in livestock. China has been pursuing gene editing since 2016, while Brazil, Canada, and Argentina are advancing the technology.

Gene editing technology allows for precise, small changes to specific genes. The technology will allow us to produce animals that are more resistant to disease, require less antibiotics and have a better environmental footprint.

Unfortunately, the future of gene editing is uncertain in the United States due to an archaic regulatory framework being advanced by FDA, stymying advancement and putting our competitors in the driver’s seat of agricultural innovation.

Related article:  GMOs are 'substantially equivalent' to conventional foods. Should they face reduced regulations?

Currently, the FDA has regulatory control over this technology, but the …. USDA is the only organization with the understanding and history of working directly with livestock and agriculture.

Nevertheless, [the FDA] is claiming the right to regulate gene-edited farm animals and their offspring as drugs under a decades-old administrative decision designed with laboratory animals in mind. The FDA has little experience with on-farm production, while the USDA has thousands of people solely dedicated to regulating farming operations, the health of livestock, and food safety.

Read full, original article: Opinion: FDA needs to stop standing in the way of progress on gene editing

The GLP aggregated and excerpted this article to reflect the diversity of news, opinion, and analysis. Click the link above to read the full, original article.

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.

Send this to a friend