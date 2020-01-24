The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Lack of minority donors in bone marrow registries ‘one part of a larger, systemic, problem’

| | January 24, 2020

maud electronic presentation x
Image: Mayo Clinic

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

People of two or more races are uniquely disadvantaged when it comes to bone marrow matching. Blood diseases such as leukemia or Hodgkin lymphoma can be treated by replacing damaged bone marrow with a healthy transplant, ideally taken from a parent or biological sibling. But for many people, immediate family isn’t an option. Registries can potentially provide a match, but it has to be near exact.

Ethnic minorities as a whole comprise just 30% of the entries in Be The Match, a nonprofit operated by National Marrow Donor Program, which, with 16 million individuals registered, is the world’s largest and most diverse marrow registry. What’s more, a tiny 3% of its donors self-identify as mixed-race, making us the demographic with some of the lowest odds of finding a match.

Related article:  Precision medicine dampened by lack of diversity in gene research pool

“Bone marrow donation is like so many aspects of medicine, where the focus has been on white patients (and donors) for so long that nonwhite people are still trying to catch up in terms of representation,” said Asha Sundararaman who is South Indian and Caucasian, and enrolled to become a donor in 2007 after seeing a call for mixed-race bone marrow. “Our lack of matches is just one part of a larger, systemic, problem.”

Read the original post

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.

Send this to a friend