The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Kenya GMO Bt insect-resistant cotton approval signals end to farmers’ misery, farm group tells president

| | February 3, 2020

sacpic
Image: Tom Otieno/National Media Group

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Following Kenya’s recent approval of GMO insect-resistant cotton, veteran maize and cotton farmer Daniel Magondu penned this letter to the nation’s president, expressing his gratitude and explaining the significance of the decision.

******

Dear Your Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya,

The Society for Biotech Farmers of Kenya (SOBIFAK) wishes to convey its most sincere gratitude to you and your Cabinet for your bold step to approve commercial farming of Bt cotton. SOBIFAK is a registered national farmers’ association that advocates for incorporation of new biotechnology tools – including genetically modified (GM) crops – into Kenya’s agricultural system with the aim of increasing production and improving farmers’ livelihoods.

Your Excellency, the approval is a monumental decision that signals the beginning of an end to cotton farmers’ misery in the face of pest infestations. These woes have had a ripple effect on cotton prices and national priorities on cotton farming.

Related article:  US GMO, CRISPR crop regulations could face major 'overhaul' in 2020

For cotton farmers, adverse effects of pests on farming are so loud that the crop’s production has nosedived significantly owing to the emergence of the African bollworm that has wreaked havoc in what was once considered Kenya’s white gold.

The infestation by the bollworm has continually ravaged conventional varieties causing devastating losses to farmers and rendering them poor and desolate. According to scientists, the vicious African bollworm can cause a damage of up to 90% of bolls when untreated.

Read the original post

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.

Send this to a friend