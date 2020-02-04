Post-Brexit UK may accept GMO crop imports from US, Prime Minister Boris Johnson hints

Boris Johnson has hinted at allowing genetically modified food to be imported from the US after Brexit as he called for an end to “hysterical” fears about American products coming to the UK as part of a trade deal.

He also said Britain would be “governed by science, not mumbo-jumbo” when looking at whether imported food was acceptable for consumption in the UK. Johnson criticised “America bashers” who take a “hysterical” attitude towards US food and view it as “inferior”.

Asked where the government stood on allowing genetically modified food into the UK after Brexit, Johnson’s official spokesman pointed to a speech from the summer in which the prime minister suggested it was time to “start now to liberate the UK’s extraordinary bioscience sector from anti-genetic modification rules”.

