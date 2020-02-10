The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

As many as 85,000 glyphosate-cancer lawsuits ‘significantly’ closer to settlement after federal trials suspended

| | February 10, 2020
roundup spray
Image: Grant Gerlock/Harvest Public Media
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Bayer AG’s federal court cases in the U.S. about the Roundup weedkiller have been pushed back at the request of mediator Ken Feinberg, signaling that a settlement could be near.

Judge Vince Chhabria issued an order extending all deadlines in the federal multidistrict litigation in San Francisco by 28 days …. According to [a] litigation analyst, the odds of a near term settlement announcement have increased “significantly” with the news. The fact that all multi-district litigation activity has been halted by the judge should be seen as a “clear indication that the parties are very close to a resolution”.

In mid-January, [Kenneth] Feinberg, the lead mediator for the cases, indicated settlement deals resolving as many as 85,000 Roundup claims in the U.S. may be reached within a month.. At least a half-dozen trials scheduled to start [in Feb. and March 2020] have been put on hold.

Related article:  GMO patent controversy: Terminator genes, seed piracy and 'forcing' farmers to buy seeds

Read the original post

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.

Send this to a friend