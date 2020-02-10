As many as 85,000 glyphosate-cancer lawsuits ‘significantly’ closer to settlement after federal trials suspended

Bayer AG’s federal court cases in the U.S. about the Roundup weedkiller have been pushed back at the request of mediator Ken Feinberg, signaling that a settlement could be near.

Judge Vince Chhabria issued an order extending all deadlines in the federal multidistrict litigation in San Francisco by 28 days …. According to [a] litigation analyst, the odds of a near term settlement announcement have increased “significantly” with the news. The fact that all multi-district litigation activity has been halted by the judge should be seen as a “clear indication that the parties are very close to a resolution”.

In mid-January, [Kenneth] Feinberg, the lead mediator for the cases, indicated settlement deals resolving as many as 85,000 Roundup claims in the U.S. may be reached within a month.. At least a half-dozen trials scheduled to start [in Feb. and March 2020] have been put on hold.

