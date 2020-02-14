Weedkiller breakthrough? Bayer developing new herbicide to help farmers tackle glyphosate-resistant weeds

With stakes in the fight against tough-to-control and resistant weeds at an all-time high, Bayer is adding a new tool to farmers’ toolboxes in coming years. The company says it will introduce a new herbicide mode of action.

“Bayer announced a molecule in Phase 2 of early development which has demonstrated effective control of key resistant grasses in research,” Bayer said in a news release.

…

The last new herbicide mode of action was introduced more than 30 years ago—HPPD inhibitors …. [I]f approved through the regulatory process, this new mode of action would represent a novel attack on weeds.

Each new herbicide takes about one decade and $250 million to come to market …. As with all herbicides, stewardship of this new mode of action is critical. Overuse or improper use of any herbicide can lead to selection resistance in weeds ….

Read the original post