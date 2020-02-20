Viewpoint: FDA creating mess in its mishandling of animal gene editing regulations: Leave oversight to the USDA

Gene editing, under FDA regulation, faces an impractical, lengthy and expensive approval process, said National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) president, David Herring, in a statement on Tuesday. FDA’s misrepresentation of a gene-edited livestock research project is its latest stall tactic, NPPC said.

NPPC believes gene editing should be regulated by the USDA if the United States wants to maintain its global leadership position in agriculture.

“While countries like China, Canada, Brazil and Argentina are moving quickly on this advancement to gain competitive advantage, the United States is falling far behind because of the FDA’s precautionary regulatory approach,” said Herring, a hog farmer from Lillington, N.C.

Gene-editing technology promises significant animal health benefits, including immunity to disease and a reduction in the need for antibiotic use, Herring added.

