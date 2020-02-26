The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

Growing cotton in space could generate crop varieties with stronger fiber, better drought tolerance and disease resistance

| February 26, 2020
white gold
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology teamed up with several partners in a series of research collaborations, grants, and projects. Their mission: to send cotton to space which they can use for genetic sequencing.

Genomics is a tool that can unlock the undiscovered potential of plants. In the case of cotton, gene sequencing can unravel the possibilities of developing varieties with stronger fiber, better drought tolerance or resistance, or even less water consumption …. [The] objective is to compare the differences of space-grown cotton with that from Earth.

HGSC researchers are looking into the idea that cultivating cotton in zero gravity may help them identify and see any alterations in the genetics or epigenetics of transformation that they can use to compare with the cotton grown on earth.

By identifying …. subtle changes in the genomics of cotton grown from different places and environment[s], the researchers may track down the genetic reasons why a certain crop may regenerate faster, or why it may show hardier drought resistance. This may also lead to finding cotton plants that adopt new traits faster.

