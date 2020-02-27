The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

Non-GMO, high-protein ‘smart peas’ slated for 2021 debut, with other ‘super trait’ crop varieties to follow

GG June Cover image
Image: Greenhouse Grower
Equinom, an Israeli startup, raised $10 million in a Series B round of funding from BASF Venture Capital, Roquette, Trendlines Group and Fortissimo Capital. The company focuses on non-GMO seed breeding technology to make “smarter seeds.”

Founded in 2012, Equinom focuses on non-GMO seed varieties that have super traits, such as better nutritional profiles. “Equinom’s breeding program designs super-trait seeds on demand. The system determines the varieties and breeding generations needed to obtain the plant seeds defined by food companies. Equinom then breeds the plants naturally and conducts global growing trials to confirm seed viability in multiple cultivation locations,” Equinom said.

The company works with the natural genetic variation among plants to create seeds that are more nutritious and that have higher oil and protein content. Equinom shares that it is already a preferred supplier of sesame seeds. “We also plan to launch our high-protein pea variety in 2021 ….” Gil Shalev, CEO of Equinom, said.

Equinom’s technology optimizes non-GMO seeds to create higher yields, more nutritional value and resistance to disease. The company uses a combination of traditional crossbreeding and computational genetic algorithms to accomplish this. It has also accelerated seed breeding for faster production.

