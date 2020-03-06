Just-lifted South Australia GMO crop ban could be restored, as Green party vows support for ‘more natural’ food

A BAN on genetically-modified crops in South Australia has been lifted fewer than 24 hours after it was enforced – but it could be reinstated within weeks.

State Parliament’s Upper House …. voted in support of an SA Greens’ motion to scrap regulations that allowed GM crops to be planted across SA, except on Kangaroo Island. But Primary Industries Minister Tim Whetstone …. has vowed to keep introducing the regulations until the Government can get enough support for its legislation.

Just before 1 pm [on March 5], he put the regulations back in place, lifting the moratorium on GM crops less than a day after it was banned.

Meanwhile, SA Greens MLC Mark Parnell, whose disallowance motion to throw out the regulations was passed [March 5] with the backing of Labor and SA Best, says he will continue to continue to fight back against the Government.

“The minister just can’t keep introducing regulations or he’ll find them continuing to be disallowed,” he told The Advertiser. “The trend in food is that people want cleaner and greener and more natural.” The Government in December introduced regulations to abolish the moratorium just weeks after Parliament rejected laws that would legalize GM crops.

