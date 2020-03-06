The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Video: Why do people lose their hair? And can we bring it back?

| March 6, 2020
balding cutting edge treatment could be the end of baldness docent ft x
Credit: Docent/Shutterstock
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

What do Charles Darwin, Michael Jordan, and Yoda have in common? They, like many other historical and fictional individuals, are bald. Scientists have long pondered, why do some people lose their hair, and how can we bring it back? Sarthak Sinha explores the genetics and other basics of baldness.

Read the original post

Related article:  Can a DNA test determine if your biological age matches your chronological age?

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.

Send this to a friend