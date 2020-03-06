What do Charles Darwin, Michael Jordan, and Yoda have in common? They, like many other historical and fictional individuals, are bald. Scientists have long pondered, why do some people lose their hair, and how can we bring it back? Sarthak Sinha explores the genetics and other basics of baldness.
Video: Why do people lose their hair? And can we bring it back?
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.