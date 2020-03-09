Plant-based meat industry start-up Daring targeting chicken-free ‘chicken’, the world’s favorite protein

Daring is an imitation chicken, which replicates the taste and texture of the familiar fowl, and which is targeted specifically at people who love eating chicken. While many carnivores have reduced their red meat intake, on health grounds, chicken has not similarly been caught in the firing line.

After all, chicken breast is “the cleanest protein on the market, other than egg white,” admits [Ross] Mackay, age 28, one of Daring’s two cofounders, referring to minimally processed food that is closest to its natural state, and with high nutritional value. That’s why the company is focusing on sustainability ….

…

Originally a U.K. business, Daring moved to set up as a U.S. company because of the demand for sustainable eating, bigger market opportunity, and proven presence of plant-based products.

…

The Daring lab processors would start with soy flour …. and put it through a high-pressure system to push the air out and extrude the dense texture; they then line all the proteins inside of the soy flour, and texturize them with pressure and steam and heat, to create long, not-too-chewy strands.

…

Daring’s process keeps the product close to a “single origin” item, meaning it’s free from additives, and high saturated fats, of which many other fake meats are guilty.

