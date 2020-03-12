Corporate farms vs small family farms: Is one operation better than the other?

There is an ongoing debate in the agriculture industry between small family farms and large corporate farms. The controversy between these two different farming operations both have their advantages and disadvantages in regards to their farming practices. Small family farms can not compete with large corporate farms as small farms do not have the same assets to offer.

What will happen to small family farms if large corporate farms continue to buy land is not only a concern all over North America but could also be a concern close to your hometown as well.

With more corporate farms, small family farms are pressured to expand their farm if they are able. They can either buy more land or step out of the way of the large farms and sell their own family farm.

Even though large corporation farms buy enormous amounts of land, they do give many job opportunities …. Van Raay Land Inc. has farmland and feedlots throughout Alberta and Saskatchewan and they hire lots of Mexican Mennonites, about 20% of the farms 50 employees are Mexican. Hiring these people gives them a new opportunity to have a good job and start a new life to support themselves and their families.

