Podcast: How editing bacteria with CRISPR could make food more nutritious

Dr. Rodolphe Barrangou is the Todd R. Klaenhammer Distinguished Professor in the Department of Food, Bioprocessing and Nutrition Sciences at North Carolina State University. He is also Co-Founder of Intellia Therapeutics, Locus Biosciences, and TreeCo. He applies CRISPR gene editing technologies in bacteria to make food healthier, promote beneficial gut microbes, and help us be healthier.

Listen to “545: Applying CRISPR Technologies to Advance Food Science, Health, and Sustainability – Dr. Rodolphe Barrangou” on Spreaker.

Read the original post