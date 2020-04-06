The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

Podcast: With honeybees no longer abandoning their colonies, deadly Varroa destructor mite now biggest threat to bee health

April 6, 2020
University of Maryland entomologist Samuel Ramsey sits down with NPR’s Maddie Sofia to discuss how America’s honeybees are faring in 2020. It’s a question worth asking because honeybees pollinate a wide variety of plants that produce the fruits and vegetables we consume every day, contributing $18 billion to the US economy every year.

While millions of honeybees stopped abandoning their colonies about five years ago, a phenomenon known as colony collapse disorder, these important pollinators still face several serious threats, most notable among them a deadly pest called the Varroa destructor that literally consumes bees from the inside out.

