The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Origins of symmetry: This ancient worm-like creature may be a key to our own evolution

| April 9, 2020
ikaria
Reconstruction of Ikaria wariootia in life position. Image credit: Sohail Wasif/University of California, Riverside
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

A worm-like creature that burrowed on the seafloor more than 500 million years ago may be key to the evolution of much of the animal kingdom.

The organism, about the size of a grain of rice, is described as the earliest example yet found in the fossil record of a bilaterian.

These are animals that have a front and back, two symmetrical sides, and openings at either end joined by a gut.

The scientists behind it say the development of bilateral symmetry was a critical step in the evolution of animal life.

It gave organisms the ability to move purposefully and a common, yet successful way to organise their bodies.

Related article:  New study claims first farmers in Europe were direct descendants of region's hunter-gatherers, challenging belief migrants introduced agriculture

A multitude of animals, from worms to insects to dinosaurs to humans, are organised around this same basic bilaterian body plan.

Scott Evans, of the University of California at Riverside, and colleagues have called the organism Ikaria wariootia.

It lived 555 million years ago during what geologists term as the Ediacaran Period – the time in Earth history when life started to become multi-celled and much more complex.

Ikaria wariootia probably spent its life burrowing through layers of sand on the ocean floor, looking for any organic matter on which it could feed.

Read the original post

Trending

Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend