Podcast: ‘Angry Chef’ Anthony Warner takes on food pseudoscience and COVID-19 misinformation

Anthony Warner, better known as “the Angry Chef,” visits the Fuel the Pedal podcast to examine how nutrition science is oversimplified and misused by food gurus to peddle fad diets and often useless natural health products. In our digital age, misinformation spreads freely, so Warner explains how to spot junk science and bad health advice as you peruse social media and Google News headlines.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has only amplified these problems, Warner says, making it even more necessary for the general public to adopt a skeptical mindset as they consume information online.

