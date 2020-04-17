Gene editing could yield tastier blackberries and raspberries with longer shelf life

Like your berries? [Biotech startup] Pairwise …. is working to put more options on supermarket shelves. It has partnered with California-based Plant Sciences, Inc. (PSI), a berry breeder and agricultural research company, to offer new types of berries.

Pairwise, which operates a site in Durham’s Golden Belt and greenhouses in Research Triangle Park [in North Carolina], will use its gene editing capabilities, and access to critically important germplasm provided by PSI. Germplasm are living genetic resources such as seeds or tissues that are maintained for the purpose of animal and plant breeding.

The uptick: improved taste and convenience, as well as increased shelf-life and off-season availability of berries …. Teams will focus on black and red raspberries, as well as blackberries …. Initial berries are expected to be available in the next few years, the company said.

