The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

These 2 ‘crucial and very different’ tests could help us contain the coronavirus

| | April 17, 2020
coronavirus test mo hpmain x
Credit: ABC
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Amidst a slew of shortages and logistical hurdles, American researchers are now slowly rolling out two crucial and very different tests to fight the COVID-19 pandemic: one that can detect an ongoing SARS-CoV-2 infection and another that can tell if the pathogen already passed through the body.

These two tests aren’t interchangeable, but they are complementary—and together, they’re likely to play a crucial role in giving health workers and the public the information they need to contain and end this pandemic.

In an ideal world, everyone would have access to both types of tests to get a full picture of their infection status, past and present, [immunologist Akiko] Iwasaki says. But in the United States, tests remain in short supply.

Related article:  Dozens of new species found in Chinese fossil site provide window into ancient life

Given this limited capacity, health care workers should be among the first people tested, Iwasaki says. Those with active infections could then seek treatment, keeping both them and their patients out of harm’s way, while those with antibodies in their blood might be able to care for the sick under less risk.

Tests alone won’t solve this global crisis, [infectious disease expert Alexander] McAdam says; they’re a guide for infection control measures, not a replacement for them.

Read the original post

It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend