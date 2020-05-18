The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

What’s holding up gene therapy? Making drugs on a large scale

gene
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

As interest in gene therapy grows, manufacturers face physical, biological, and engineering challenges to developing and producing drugs on a larger scale. “For early-stage Phase I trials, little material is required, but for Phase II and Phase III trials, or a licensed product, you need large-scale production equipment,” says Farzin Farzaneh, PhD, professor of molecular medicine at King’s College London.

Farzaneh’s lab participates in extensive academic and industrial collaborations, including projects to accelerate the development and clinical translation of viral vectors. According to him, a major challenge is the limited availability (and expense) of facilities that satisfy current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) requirements. Part of his lab’s collaborative work is developing closed manufacturing systems, which avoid problems with environmental and other contamination.

Related article:  Virus used to deliver gene therapy treatments may increase liver cancer risk, study suggests

Manufacturing challenges are being addressed not only by academically oriented collaborations, such as those involving the Farzaneh lab, but also by collaborations between companies. For example, Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services and Cobra Biologics recently completed a project to bring together expertise in viral vector and drug manufacturing.

If such production-enhancing innovations succeed, they will help ensure a bright future for gene therapy.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend