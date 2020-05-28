regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.
glp logo x minified

Viewpoint: We can’t simply test our way out of the coronavirus pandemic

| | May 28, 2020
walmart testing site imgcache rev ed fc d ddde ee ddcaf
Credit: Walmart
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

In response to calls for Covid-19 testing of the entire U.S. population, several large universities, and even some employers, have announced plans for extensive Covid-19 testing of their employees (and students) to support a safe return to work and school. These efforts are based on expert recommendations, some of which call for repeated testing of the entire population (using the PCR test) every 14 days, or even more often. Such initiatives could require millions of tests in the U.S. each and every day.

With each announcement, pressure grows on other organizations — and public health departments — to follow suit, potentially triggering a testing arms race. While mass Covid-19 testing might seem intuitive, its benefits are unlikely to meet the high expectations for it.

Related article:  First experimental vaccine for coronavirus ready for human testing

According to a model developed by Imperial College London and the World Health Organization, based on these optimistic assumptions the impact of universal Covid-19 testing would reduce the number of Covid-19 cases by less than 10%.

Other important harms of widespread testing include the real possibility that testing locations might serve as sites for congregation and thus promote the spread of SARS-CoV-2; the need for testers to don scarce personal protective equipment; and the fact that testing is resource intensive, time-consuming, and uncomfortable.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend