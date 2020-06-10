regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Before restricting Roundup weedkiller, EU lawmakers want to know how it could affect farmers

Any potential reduction of glyphosate in the EU should be preceded by an impact assessment exploring the consequence for farmers, EU lawmakers said during a recent debate organized by EURACTIV.

“There is really a need for an impact assessment for each of the legislative proposal,” German Christian-democrat Norbet Lins said, adding that an impact assessment on how a reduction in the use of glyphosate will affect farms and farmers will be needed.

Glyphosate is one of the most widely used active substances in European agriculture and is the world’s most commonly used herbicide. It is currently approved in the EU but this approval expires on 15 December 2022.

However, the renewal of glyphosate is highly contested, and debate is already well underway as to whether the substance should be re-authorised.

Spanish conservative MEP Hermann Tertsch (ECR) highlighted the lack of impact assessment on Spanish farmers, who are “struggling”, according to him, to adequately assess what is expected from them and how they can work in a viable way in the future.

