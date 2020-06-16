regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.
glp logo x minified

Video: Unnatural is better—How technology keeps us healthier and living longer

| | June 16, 2020
c a cf efda aa b
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

American Council on Science and Health microbiologist Alex Berezow takes on one of the most pervasive myths on social media today: all things natural are good for us, while rapid advances in technology threaten our very existence. In reality, the exact opposite is the case.

Our lives get better the further away we get from “living off the land.” Our ancestors, Berezow notes, had very natural existences—and they often led difficult lives cut unceremoniously short by infectious disease, not 10,000 years ago but just a century ago.

Things are different today. With access to a steady supply of nutritious food, antibiotics and vaccines (among many other innovations), we live longer, healthier lives than ever before.

Related article:  Creating life from the ‘bottom up’: Can we make cells from scratch?

Watch the original video

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend