regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.
glp logo x minified

Autism linked to eating disorders—but which comes first?

| | June 19, 2020
ruxnodu mdc ntu
Credit: Chris Radburn/PA Wire
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

At least 20 percent of adults and 3 percent of children with eating disorders also have autism. But much of what researchers know about link between the two conditions has come from studies of people seeking treatment for eating disorders, which makes it difficult to understand whether one condition sets the stage for the other or something else explains the overlap.

To investigate whether autism traits precede disordered eating, [researcher Francesca] Solmi and her colleagues analyzed data from the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children, which tracks nearly 14,000 people born in Bristol, England, in 1991 and 1992.

The researchers found that adolescents with disordered eating habits had more autism traits at ages 7, 11 and 14, suggesting that these traits raise the odds of developing an eating disorder. And the more autism traits a teenager had, the more frequent her disordered eating behaviors.

Related article:  'Third way' agriculture: How technology, good judgement can save our food supply from climate change

The emergence of disordered eating may be related to the social stresses of adolescence, Solmi says, and that stress can be particularly intense for people with autism traits.

“If you have difficulties relating to your peers, this might result in feelings of anxiety or depression,” Solmi says. “In the case of eating disorders, it could be that eating then becomes one way in which people cope.”

Other experts say further work is needed to understand the mechanisms underlying both social difficulties and eating disorders. It is likely that they share common biology, rather than one condition causing the other.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend