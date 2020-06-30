regulation tracker featured image x

China approves imports of 125 GMO crops, animal drugs following strict safety reviews

| June 30, 2020
grain shipment
Credit: Equiports
The five corn and three soybean species have characteristics such as resistance to pests and weed killers. They will only be used as materials for processing and not for any other purpose, such as being planted in China. Their safety certificates took effect on June 11 and will expire after five years, according to a list released by the ministry on [June 29].

Academic opinion generally accepts the safety of approved GMOs, which offer superior yields and better pest resistance. However, their safety has sometimes been a source of public concern, both in China and abroad.

Meanwhile, the ministry also awarded safety certificates allowing the use and production of 117 genetically modified organisms and products.

Most of the products approved are GM pest-resistant cotton species that can now be grown in specific areas of China. The others include vaccines and drugs for animal use that contain GM elements.

China adopts very strict standards on the safety evaluation of GMO products, and all such products available on the domestic market have passed safety evaluations and are safe, the ministry said.

Read the original post

