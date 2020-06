Are you paying more for “non-GMO pasta?” Then you’re not using your noodle. What are the facts? There are only 10 genetically modified crops available today. Those are:

Alfalfa

Apples

Canola

Corn

Cotton

Papaya

Potatoes

Soybeans

Squash and

Sugar beets

The infographic below identifies the genetic traits expressed, as well as the uses of the 10 GMO crops approved in the U.S.

View a larger version here