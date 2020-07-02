regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.
glp logo x minified

Why your morning cup of coffee sends you running to the bathroom

| | July 2, 2020
empty coffee cup after drink foam white cup old wooden table
Credit: Freepik
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Coffee makes you poop. That’s a fact, right? It must be, since you can buy t-shirts or mugs with that saying, and mugs never lie. But is it actually the coffee that’s prompting our poops, or is it something else?

It was previously thought that caffeine was the poop provoking ingredient in coffee. However, this theory is easily tested. A 1998 study gave 12 volunteers coffee, decaf coffee, water or a 1000 calorie meal and measured their colonic function in response… They found that coffee stimulated colon activity just as much as a 1000 calorie meal and that while the effect is lessened with decaffeinated coffee, it’s not gone.

If caffeine alone cannot explain coffee’s laxative effects, what can? Possibly, coffee’s interaction with stomach acid.

Related article:  Viewpoint: Coffee cancer warning illustrates failure of California's Prop 65 law

Both caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee stimulate the production of a hormone called gastrin… To sum up all these various effects, we can say that gastrin promotes digestion. Therefore, if coffee stimulates gastrin and gastrin stimulates digestion, this pathway may be a mechanism by which coffee makes us defecate.

There could be another effect at play here though: the gastrocolic reflex. This reflex is triggered by the stomach stretching when you eat or drink something and causes the colon to increase its motility… This reflex is especially active in the mornings, which could explain why a 9 a.m. cup of coffee sends you running to the bathroom but not a 3 p.m. one. 

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend