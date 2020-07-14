regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.
glp logo x minified

Can science reverse physical aging? It can—in mice

reverseaging
Credit: Dan Page/TIME
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Even though the average life-expectancy for humans continues to rise, living longer is often associated with age-related health issues.

Now, a group of researchers from Switzerland have identified new approaches to improve health-span in a fast-growing aging population. For many years, scientists speculated that chronic low-grade inflammation accelerates aging processes and the development of age-related disorders. An international team of researchers has now demonstrated that visceral adipose tissue, known as belly fat, crucially contributes to the development of chronic low-grade inflammation.

Their work is published in the paper, “Eosinophils regulate adipose tissue inflammation and sustain physical and immunological fitness in old age,” in Nature Metabolism.

The authors noted that adipose tissue eosinophils (ATEs) are important in the control of obesity-associated inflammation and metabolic disease. However, the way in which aging impacts the regulatory role of ATEs remains unknown. In this work, the team shows that certain immune cells play an essential role in regulating chronic low-grade inflammation and downstream aging processes. And, that restocking fat tissues of old mice with eosinophils prevents age-related declines in physical and immunological functions.

Related article:  First gene-edited CRISPR COVID-19 mouse created; Opens door to study infections and develop therapies

As a consequence, aged animals showed significant improvements in physical fitness as assessed by endurance and grip strength tests. Moreover, the therapy had a rejuvenating effect on the immune system manifesting in improved vaccination responses of aged mice.

web x

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend