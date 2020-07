The member farmers belonging to the Shetkari Sanghatana in Maharashtra, who have already broken the law by planting genetically modified HTBT cotton are now planning to plant genetically modified brinjal, soybean and corn.

President of the Shetkari Sanghatana, Anil Ghanwat, told BusinessLine that their organisation has asked its members to plant brinjal, soybean and corn. Since the seeds are banned the seeds are available through hidden means for planting.

