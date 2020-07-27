regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.
glp logo x minified

Genetics might explain why obese and depressed people have less grey matter in the brain

obesity may shrink your brain
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Obesity is one of the major public health problems in western countries, with an estimated prevalence of up to 38%.

Although normally associated with an increased risk of heart disease, obesity may also have a negative impact on brain structure and function, according to recent studies.

One of the most consistent findings seen across different studies is that obese individuals tend to have less brain gray matter, which is made of nerve cells and synapses — the sites where neurons communicate.

To explore the relationship between obesity and brain structural abnormalities, as well as the possible contribution of genetic factors, an international team examined genetic and brain imaging data from a large group of individuals who were part of the ENIGMA MDD Working Group.

Want to follow the latest news and policy debates over agricultural biotechnology and biomedicine? Subscribe to our free newsletter.
Related article:  Viewpoint: There's a problem with autism studies. They rarely use the same set of tools to measure results.

The most frequent structural defect linked to obesity was a reduction in the thickness of the brain cortex, which strongly resembled the type of structural abnormalities usually seen in people with different neuropsychiatric disorders.

The cortex is the outer region of the brain that controls functions such as speech, thought, and memory.

“The present findings demonstrate similar associations between obesity and brain structural abnormalities in healthy participants and depressive patients,” the investigators wrote, adding that the genetic and age-dependent effects may offer new insights on the origin of this association.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend